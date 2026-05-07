Mollie Hemingway: Justice Alito Is the Secret Hero of SCOTUS

I sat down with Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, to discuss her new book “Alito” about the underappreciated Supreme Court justice’s fight to restore the original meaning of the Constitution.

Justice Samuel Alito authored the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and as Mollie describes, he’s been the driving force behind the conservative majority on many important issues during his 20 years on the Court.

We also cover the rise of the administrative state, what really happened during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, and the conservative movement’s 50-year crusade to retake the Court.

Follow Mollie Hemingway on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MZHemingway?s=20

Order a copy of “Alito”: https://a.co/d/0aH6JTTO

Outline:

[0:00] What makes Justice Alito special?

[4:16] How Roe v. Wade was overturned

[20:52] Woodrow Wilson and liberal fascism

[26:23] The value of “norms” in politics and on the Court

[32:14] What happened to Brett Kavanaugh?

[38:29] Chevron deference and the administrative state

[44:19] Will birthright citizenship be overturned?

[47:13] Originalism vs the “living constitution”

[51:39] Attacks on the First Amendment

[1:00:37] Propagandizing the American people

[1:05:24] Why journalists cheer for censorship

[1:07:04] The case against the Southern Poverty Law Center

[1:18:49] We need principled men of action

[1:22:57] What’s the deal with Ketanji Brown Jackson?

[1:26:58] The Europe Union’s censorship regime

[1:29:05] What happened to the ACLU?

[1:31:12] Lessons to learn from Justice Alito

[1:35:24] How the Federalist Society reshaped the Court

[1:37:10] Take responsibility for your kids’ education

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