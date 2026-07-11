Mamdani's Own Mom: "He Is Not an American AT ALL”

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Bill Ayers, Bernardine Dohrn at Obama Center Opening - Axios
American pride is no longer exceptional - Nate Silver on X (Twitter)
Highest positive view of the U.S. - Stats Globe on X (Twitter)
As socialism rises in popularity, GOP turns to a new attack: 'Communists' - Washington Post
Centrist Democrats launch new pledge: ‘We are capitalist, not socialist’ - Washington Post
Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America - USCIS
Chapter 3 - Immigrant Membership in Totalitarian Party - USCIS
Amdt14.S1.1.2 Citizenship Clause Doctrine - Constitution Annotated
Our Constitution Was Made Only for a Moral and Religious People - Hillsdale College
My son is not a firang, we are desi: Mira Nair - Hindustan Times
Mayor Mamdani’s map of NYC immigrant neighborhoods sparks outrage for ignoring Little Italy - New York Post
DSA Member Survey Report 2021 - DSA Growth and Development Committee
Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeats longtime House incumbent in Colorado primary - PBS News
'Commie cadet' who wore Che Guevara T-shirt kicked out of US army - The Guardian