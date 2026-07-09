The 1619 Project Wasn’t About Race. It Was an Attack on Capitalism. - Phil Magness

I sat down with Phil Magness, economic historian and author of “The 1619 Project Myth,” to discuss how the New York Times rewrote the founding narrative of the United States, first in print but eventually in schools nationwide.

We get into:

How Phil caught a fabricated claim about Excel and plantations

How the “new historians of capitalism” rewrote economic history

Why Adam Smith, the father of capitalism, disproves the 1619 narrative

Why libertarians and marxists united against the 1619 Project

How Phil caught the Times quietly deleting its own claims

The real story the Declaration of Independence tells about slavery

How Britain and the US ended the slave trade

The claim that slavery was the main driver of American wealth

Follow Phil Magness on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/PhilWMagness?s=20

Learn more about Phil’s work: https://philmagness.com/

Order a copy of “The 1619 Project Myth”: https://a.co/d/0itYMiLl

Outline:

[0:00] What is the 1619 Project?

[6:23] Was capitalism built on slavery?

[17:03] Southern culture was anti-capitalist

[23:02] Adam Smith on mercantilism and slavery

[33:04] How did the NYT get this so wrong?

[37:44] Was the revolution fought to preserve slavery?

[44:00] What did Jefferson think about slavery?

[49:26] The NYT refused to correct the record

[56:03] How slavery began to be abolished

[1:05:41] Slavery isn’t an American institution

[1:12:04] They hate capitalism more than racism

[1:20:02] Phil’s Twitter battle with Nikole Hannah-Jones

[1:31:48] The economics of slavery

[1:38:32] How should we teach about slavery?

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