“I Plead the Fifth”: How Fauci’s Lies Destroyed the Expert Class

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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Research on Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Influenza Virus: The Way Forward - National Library of Medicine
Blumenthal and Whitehouse Call on Twitter to Inform All Users Who Interacted with Russian Accounts Promoting #ReleaseTheMemo and #SchumerShutdown - Senator Richard Blumenthal
'I'm not a progressive': Fetterman breaks with the left, showing a maverick side - NBC News
Dr. Anthony Fauci: The Highest Paid Employee In The Entire U.S. Federal Government - Forbes