Everyone Hates AI Data Centers. Here's Why They're (Mostly) Wrong.

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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New York becomes first U.S. state to impose AI data center ban - CNBC
The AI Backlash Has Tech Executives Fearing for Their Lives - Wall Street Journal
AI Data Centers: Big Tech's Impact on Electric Bills, Water, and More - Consumer Reports
Electricity Data Browser - U.S. Energy Information Administration
Mapped: Electricity Prices Across America - Visual Capitalist
Who Were The Luddites? And Why Did They Hate Technology? - Well, I Never