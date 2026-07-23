I sat down with bestselling author Eric Metaxas to discuss the Christian roots of America and what happens to our freedom if we forget them. His new book, “Revolution,” tells the story of the founding and the values that make America exceptional.

We get into:

How the founders’ religious beliefs shaped the Revolution

The paradox of freedom and faith

Why the French Revolution ended in a bloodbath and ours didn’t

The true role of slavery in the Declaration of Independence

Why British elites despised the American colonists

The role of populism in American history

What it means to be an American, and how Mamdani fits into that picture

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Follow Eric Metaxas on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/ericmetaxas?s=20

Watch The Eric Metaxas Show on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ericmetaxas

Order a copy of Eric’s new book, “Revolution”: https://a.co/d/02AgUEHo

Outline:

[0:00] Why is the U.S. the greatest nation in history?

[4:12] You can’t have liberty without Christian faith

[14:35] When did our culture take a wrong turn?

[18:57] We’re vulnerable to the enemies of liberty

[25:09] Can a theocracy be truly Christian?

[32:14] How religious liberty emerged in America

[35:34] Were the Founding Fathers hypocrites about slavery?

[40:21] British elites despised the Americans

[46:13] Healthy populism vs mob rule

[52:29] How popular was the American Revolution?

[57:46] What does it mean to be an American?

[1:02:43] Is Mamdani really an American?

[1:06:21] The collapse of American pride

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