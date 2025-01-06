Playback speed
Michael Shellenberger on the Information War, Climate Change, and Homelessness

John Papola
Jan 06, 2025
Transcript

I sat down with Michael Shellenberger, journalist and author of “Apocalypse Never” and “San Fransicko,” to examine the ideologies and policies shaping—and often undermining—our society. Michael links climate change hysteria to nihilism, anti-human sentiment, and the loss of traditional belief systems. He also addresses the challenges of homelessness, the media’s role in fostering fear and division, and how overprotective parenting has created a fragile generation. Drawing on his Gen X upbringing and his journeys around the world, Michael outlines his pro-human agenda, including energy abundance, law and order, meritocracy, and free speech.

John Papola
