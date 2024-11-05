Michael Malice on Corporate Media, Corrupt Journalism, and Fake News

Author, podcaster, and anarchist Michael Malice exposes the moral bankruptcy of elite media institutions, which push narratives serving the interests of the powerful while suppressing dissenting voices. He breaks down how corporate media outlets work backwards from pre-existing conclusions, selectively presenting information and so-called “expert opinion” to bolster the preferred narrative. With Trump’s presidency as a major turning point, Michael highlights how the media’s contempt for ordinary Americans has never been more apparent.

