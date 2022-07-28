Martin Gurri Explains The Rise Of Mass Protest Movements | The Show

Why does the country seem to erupt into new mass protests every few months? Is it all connected or just a coincidence?

In this episode, John sits down with fellow dad and author Martin Gurri, who sees the profile of the typical protestor as the common thread. Disenchanted and well-educated young people have been overwhelmed by the information tsunami of the digital age. Even though they may disagree on the details, most share a distrust of traditional institutions and media outlets.

Martin spent three decades as a CIA media analyst. His years of experience culminated with his 2014 book, The Revolt of the Public, which explores this topic in depth.

Subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode, and feel free to leave a rating or review!

_____________________________________

Martin's Twitter: https://twitter.com/mgurri?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

The Revolt of the Public: https://www.amazon.com/Revolt-Public-Crisis-Authority-Millennium/dp/1732265143

Martin's Blog: https://thefifthwave.wordpress.com/

_____________________________________

Outline:

[00:00] Intro

[01:54] The origin of “Revolt of the Public"

[10:32] Media shapes the national self-image

[15:00] The People vs. The Public

[20:36] The characteristics of modern protest

[31:28] Mass protest over housing costs in Israel

[38:02] 20th-century institutions are failing

[48:34] John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump

[55:52] Why “Revolt of the Public” connects with people

[1:03:11] Navigating the information tsunami as a parent

[1:13:47] Kids become activists for the wrong reasons

[1:25:45] Revolution isn’t a reliable source of meaning

[1:37:18] Outro

_____________________________________

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OpThFmIrkSE

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?

Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/

_____________________________________

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Mike Yates, Lenore Skenazy, Warren Farrell, Matt Ridley, Martin Gurri, and Michael Strong.