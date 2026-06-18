Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Left VS Right Is Over. Federalism Is Our Way Out. - Tony Woodlief
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-2:48:11

Left VS Right Is Over. Federalism Is Our Way Out. - Tony Woodlief

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Tony Woodlief's avatar
John Papola and Tony Woodlief
Jun 18, 2026

I sat down with Tony Woodlief to discuss federalism, the collapse of left-right politics, and what it takes to raise kids through suffering.

We get into:

  • Why federalism was the Founding Fathers’ most important contribution to governance

  • Whether Mamdani’s New York will teach Americans the pitfalls of socialism

  • The truth about political polarization and geographic sorting

  • How federal agencies regulate your life without a single vote or legal basis

  • Why we should shrink school districts back to the neighborhood level

  • How revolution vs status quo is replacing left vs right

  • The libertarian blindspot for community and interdependence

  • What happens to a father when he can’t protect his child

  • The moment that changed how Tony raises his son

  • How the Orthodox Church helped Tony put his life back together

  • What makes the Constitution work, and where things break down

Go to cape.co/dadsavesamerica and use code DADSAVESAMERICA33 to get 33% off your first six months.

Head to cozyearth.com and use my code DSA for up to 20% off! And if you get a Post-Purchase Survey, make sure to let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here!

Follow Tony Woodlief on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/tonywoodlief?s=20

Learn more about the State Policy Network: https://spn.org/

Read Tony’s writings on Substack: https://tonywoodlief.substack.com/

Outline:

[0:00] Why the American creed works

[5:33] Does Mamdani have a place in America?

[17:37] Are Americans really that divided?

[31:26] What do left and right mean in 2026?

[46:00] What is the State Policy Network?

[58:38] The real political fight local

[1:12:38] Why did Democrats abandon the police?

[1:21:31] Boys and young men need to hear this

[1:28:23] The turmoil of losing a child

[1:40:37] Freedom, pain, and faith

[1:47:52] Protecting kids through divorce

[1:55:58] Why join the Orthodox church?

[2:06:28] Liberty is a tool, not the goal

[2:14:56] Is history cyclical or cumulative?

[2:19:44] How did Christianity spread worldwide?

[2:31:51] Is there hope for America’s future?

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Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/fYR31dCFVEM

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