Left VS Right Is Over. Federalism Is Our Way Out. - Tony Woodlief

I sat down with Tony Woodlief to discuss federalism, the collapse of left-right politics, and what it takes to raise kids through suffering.

We get into:

Why federalism was the Founding Fathers’ most important contribution to governance

Whether Mamdani’s New York will teach Americans the pitfalls of socialism

The truth about political polarization and geographic sorting

How federal agencies regulate your life without a single vote or legal basis

Why we should shrink school districts back to the neighborhood level

How revolution vs status quo is replacing left vs right

The libertarian blindspot for community and interdependence

What happens to a father when he can’t protect his child

The moment that changed how Tony raises his son

How the Orthodox Church helped Tony put his life back together

What makes the Constitution work, and where things break down

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Follow Tony Woodlief on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/tonywoodlief?s=20

Learn more about the State Policy Network: https://spn.org/

Read Tony’s writings on Substack: https://tonywoodlief.substack.com/

Outline:

[0:00] Why the American creed works

[5:33] Does Mamdani have a place in America?

[17:37] Are Americans really that divided?

[31:26] What do left and right mean in 2026?

[46:00] What is the State Policy Network?

[58:38] The real political fight local

[1:12:38] Why did Democrats abandon the police?

[1:21:31] Boys and young men need to hear this

[1:28:23] The turmoil of losing a child

[1:40:37] Freedom, pain, and faith

[1:47:52] Protecting kids through divorce

[1:55:58] Why join the Orthodox church?

[2:06:28] Liberty is a tool, not the goal

[2:14:56] Is history cyclical or cumulative?

[2:19:44] How did Christianity spread worldwide?

[2:31:51] Is there hope for America’s future?

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