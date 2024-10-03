Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Katherine Mangu-Ward: Virtue Requires Freedom and Freedom Requires Virtue
0:00
-1:44:43

Katherine Mangu-Ward: Virtue Requires Freedom and Freedom Requires Virtue

John Papola
Oct 03, 2024
Share
Transcript

I sat down with Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor-in-chief of Reason, to discuss why we’ve both come to embrace libertarianism, even while we have entirely different ways of understanding the world. As a Catholic, my belief in universal morality and equal human dignity has led me to the conclusion that we should aim to maximize individual freedom. Katherine, on the other hand, doesn’t come at this from a religious perspective but instead embraces an optimistic utilitarian view of individual human potential for its own sake. She offers a refreshing take on why, if you’re worried about the state of the world, you should forget about voting and focus on raising independent and capable kids.

Follow Katherine on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/kmanguward

Check out Katherine’s work at Reason: https://reason.com/people/katherine-mangu-ward/

Outline:

[0:00] Why shouldn’t you vote?

[8:08] Modern parallels to the 60s and 70s

[16:37] Individualism, consent, and coercion

[24:07] Can we be virtuous without freedom?

[27:55] Can we be free without traditional virtue?

[32:19] Utilitarianism vs. universal morality

[41:51] Have we killed God, and if so, what now?

[50:33] Is ‘capitalism’ the right term for free markets?

[55:16] Why are we playing with communism again?

[58:28] The end of “the end of history”

[1:08:13] What’s wrong with our media landscape?

[1:16:33] Julian Assange and WikiLeaks

[1:22:42] Elites, populists, and the party shift

[1:28:57] Raise kids for healthy independence

[1:37:52] Why people struggle with optimism

[1:41:11] If you want to change the world, have kids

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/_LAWIIeOWgM

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this podcast

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America is all about celebrating dads and fatherhood. Fatherhood is the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact you will have in your lifetime. We’re figuring out how to raise a generation of resilient, independent-minded kids who are ready to embrace freedom in their future. Top experts and engaging personalities, including Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Adam Curry, Daymond John, and Jay Glazer, trade stories of childhood, parenthood, and all the issues impacting how we raise our kids with host John Papola.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
Spike Cohen: Your Government Is Sponsoring Human Trafficking
  John Papola
The Impossible Choice: When a Crime Leads to Pregnancy
  John Papola
Robert Kiyosaki on Financial Literacy, Wealth Building, and the Failure of Education
  John Papola
Sharyl Attkisson Followed the Science and the Government Followed Her
  John Papola
Christina Hoff Sommers: Schools Are Hostile to Boys' Instincts
  John Papola
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on COVID Lies, Vaccine Truth, and the Breakdown of Science
  John Papola
Maj Toure Explains the Racist History of Gun Control
  John Papola