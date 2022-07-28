John Mackey Has Proven That Conscious Capitalism Works | The Show

What does it take to be a successful entrepreneur and what is the future of capitalism? In fact, what even is capitalism?

In this full episode of Dad Saves America, John sits down with his friend John Mackey (who also happens to be the CEO and co-founder of Whole Foods Market) to talk about entrepreneurship, dealing with bullies, and finding purpose in your career. Mackey is a passionate proponent of “conscious capitalism,” a term he coined in reference to his unique approach to business that guides decision-making at Whole Foods.

Throughout this interview, John and John break down misconceptions about capitalism and Mackey reflects on his 41-year journey with Whole Foods.

Outline:

[00:00] Intro

[02:05] Why Whole Foods Market exists

[8:49] John Mackey’s worldview as a young man

[15:38] The watery origins of conscious capitalism

[30:16] Capitalism is the most moral system

[49:55] Corporate censorship isn’t new

[57:42] Was Whole Foods Market ever a monopoly?

[1:05:27] Climate predictions don’t add up

[1:11:51] How to think about inequality

[1:17:34] Compassion and resilience

[1:24:52] The promise of America

[1:31:39] Outro

