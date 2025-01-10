Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
I Hosted a Leadership Roundtable at Mar-a-Lago. Here's Where America's Going.
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:43:17
-1:43:17

I Hosted a Leadership Roundtable at Mar-a-Lago. Here's Where America's Going.

John Papola
Jan 10, 2025
Share
Transcript

Last month, I traveled to Mar-a-Lago and sat down with a group of business leaders to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping our economy and society at large. Technological disruption presents both challenges and opportunities, and the growing student debt crisis has rightfully called into question the value of higher education. It’s time to renegotiate our relationship with traditional institutions and focus on cultivating grit, curiosity, and first-principles thinking. These tools can build an adaptive workforce and foster a competitive environment where American entrepreneurship can flourish once again.

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/td5-Q_qTkcU?si=ddJpGO-k5qU7tTFi

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this podcast

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America is all about celebrating dads and fatherhood. Fatherhood is the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact you will have in your lifetime. We’re figuring out how to raise a generation of resilient, independent-minded kids who are ready to embrace freedom in their future. Top experts and engaging personalities, including Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Adam Curry, Daymond John, and Jay Glazer, trade stories of childhood, parenthood, and all the issues impacting how we raise our kids with host John Papola.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
Economist George Selgin on Money, Inflation, and the Federal Reserve
  John Papola
Emma Johnson: Equal Custody Works, Child Support Doesn’t
  John Papola
Nick Gillespie on Conspiracy Thinking, Human Progress, and the Search for Meaning
  John Papola
Michael Munger on the Battle Between Liberalism and Populism
  John Papola
What Modern Socialists Don’t Want You To Know About Hitler
  John Papola
Randy Barnett on Originalism, the Supreme Court, and Constitutional Law
  John Papola
Immigration Policy Researcher on Border Chaos, Failed Leadership, and the Migrant Surge
  John Papola