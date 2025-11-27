The Neuroscience Behind the Culture War – Delia McCabe

I sat down with neuroscience PhD Delia McCabe to explore why our brains are struggling in the modern world and what that means for our kids, our politics, and how we handle the AI revolution. Delia has spent her career digging into the effects of nutrition on mental health—either optimizing cognitive function or sending our brains into disastrous feedback loops. We also discuss biological sex differences, the rise of gender confusion, and the cognitive biases that have deranged our public discourse.

Read Delia’s Substack: https://deliamccabe.substack.com/

Learn more about Delia’s work: https://www.lighterbrighteryou.life/

Outline:

[0:00] What’s wrong with clinical psychology?

[7:13] The link between food, behavior, and mental health

[19:36] How neuroplasticity actually works

[28:24] Thinking burns more energy than physical labor

[33:15] Does neuroscience disprove free will?

[39:43] Emotions can literally change what we know

[45:30] You can’t separate the mind from the body

[55:49] Confirmation bias vs “the feeling of knowing”

[1:03:20] When is it safe to “trust your gut”?

[1:12:27] Why smart people believe dumb ideas

[1:18:40] What happens to your brain in your mid-20s?

[1:30:14] “Social-emotional learning” and the trauma obsession

[1:45:26] The black mirror, the uncanny valley, and narcissism

[1:55:33] Male and female brains are objectively different

[2:08:05] What’s causing the explosion of gender confusion?

[2:21:38] Is feminization destroying our society?

[2:38:32] Confronting your ignorance is painful but necessary

[2:43:14] How can we heal the gender divide?

[2:49:47] How can you change someone’s mind?

[3:01:35] Why our psychology leads to big government

[3:12:54] The jobs that attract smart psychopaths

[3:25:56] Stress, focus, and creativity

[3:36:43] Understand the brain, save America

Purchase a T-shirt, hoodie, and more over on our merch store: https://shop.dadsavesamerica.com/

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/caiubV_hqCg

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠