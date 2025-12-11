Bridget Phetasy on Hookup Culture, Divorce, and Healing Our Culture

I sat down with comedian, writer, and host of “Walk-Ins Welcome” Bridget Phetasy to talk about how she recovered from divorce, hookup culture, and addiction—and how those experiences shaped her views on our current cultural crisis. Writing for Playboy in the 2010s gave her a front-row seat to a society going mad. Bridget’s previously mainstream liberal beliefs were shattered one by one, eventually leading to the realization that marriage and parenthood were right for her all along.
Outline:
[0:00] What parenting teaches you
[14:01] Start your family early
[18:10] Where feminism goes too far
[23:02] Hookup culture isn’t empowerment
[34:53] Divorce triggers a dark spiral for kids
[45:43] How pop culture shapes your beliefs
[50:21] “Staying together for the kids” and real love
[1:02:51] Having kids resets your ambitions
[1:08:49] How broken people get lost in darkness
[1:20:25] Identity is way more than your superficial traits
[1:25:16] Trans surgeries and the power of sex
[1:41:49] Is Islam incompatible with the West?
[1:53:42] Group differences vs individual treatment
[1:59:18] Can the 12 Steps heal America?
[2:08:28] Institutional trust and the AI revolution
[2:14:09] Psychological, ideological, and technological crises
[2:28:19] Focus on creation, not destruction
