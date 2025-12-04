Dr. Drew on Narcissism, Childhood Trauma, and the Sexual Revolution

I sat down with Dr. Drew Pinsky to unpack how a culture of narcissism is warping our relationships, our politics, and the way we raise our kids. Drawing on decades of clinical experience, Dr. Drew explains how collapsing family structures create adults who are fragile on the inside but obsessed with curating a perfect image on the outside. We talk about how social media rewards performative outrage and mob “justice,” why so many young people now filter everything through a lens of victimhood, and how the sexual revolution reshaped intimacy in ways most people still don’t fully understand.
Follow Dr. Drew on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/drdrew
Subscribe to Dr. Drew’s YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@DrDrew?si=ep1LT1yWvqUKxrYW
Outline:
[0:00] Intro
[0:53] What is narcissism?
[15:17] Activist mobs, false empathy, and free speech
[22:42] Narcissism vs sociopathy vs psychopathy
[29:18] The impacts of social media
[30:59] What is adulthood?
[39:05] Family breakdown and the psychological crisis
[51:38] “It Doesn’t Have To Be Awkward”
[56:38] Grappling with gender identity confusion
[1:05:53] The lasting effects of trauma
[1:12:51] Marriage, divorce, and relationships
[1:20:40] Why are gay and transgender issues lumped together?
[1:23:18] Do Americans just need to toughen up?
[1:25:18] Mental health impacts of COVID lockdowns
[1:27:16] Social media hits girls and boys are differently
[1:30:53] Homelessness, fatherlessness, and foster care
