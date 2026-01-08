AI Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and the Limits of Capitalism - Robert Bryce

I sat down with author and energy journalist Robert Bryce to unpack our society’s dependence on the electric grid and what that means for American security and prosperity in the future. The electric grid is far more fragile than most people realize—even more so given the so-called “clean energy transition” pushed throughout the 21st century. As we saw in Spain last spring, excessive reliance on renewable energy sources significantly raises the possibility of systemic collapse during electricity demand peaks. Now, with AI data centers driving up electricity demand, and therefore prices, a reckoning is overdue. Robert lays out the tradeoffs of renewable energy, the potential for a nuclear renaissance, and how energy policy challenges the assumptions of the free market and decentralized government in a world of geopolitical adversaries.

Follow Robert Bryce on X (Twitter): https://x.com/pwrhungry?s=20

Watch Robert Bryce on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@robertbryce?si=FKjtFk1G3WMudQw1

Read Robert Bryce’s work on Substack: https://robertbryce.substack.com/

Outline:

[0:00] Will AI data centers break the power grid?

[10:46 11:00] The electric grid is the most important system in our society

[21:10 21:24] Why is the electric grid so fragile?

[34:18 34:32] The forgotten innovations that reshaped society

[42:54] What is “base load” and why does it matter?

[52:58] The “clean energy transition” has always been fake

[1:03:17] Will solar power ever be viable for a whole country?

[1:12:28] Why would Germany kneecap its own energy capacity?

[1:21:22] A society run by engineers vs lawyers

[1:26:24] The Trump administration’s energy policies

[1:31:00] What are the real safety risks of nuclear energy?

[1:38:52] What are “small modular reactors” (SMRs)?

[1:45:43] Nuclear waste is a political, not technical, problem

[1:55:06] Does the US have access to enough uranium for nuclear power?

[2:00:13] What are the limits to capitalism and small government?

