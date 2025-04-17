How Reason & Logic Lead to Christianity - Matt Fradd (Pints With Aquinas)

I sat down with Matt Fradd, host of “Pints With Aquinas,” to explore the enduring power of Christian faith, the cultural crisis facing the West, and the vital role of fathers in navigating these turbulent times. As a Catholic convert, Matt examines the perceived tension between reason and faith in our culture—and explains why that conflict is an illusion. We dive into the significance of Holy Week, the problem of evil, and the reality of spiritual warfare. Matt critiques a culture adrift and makes a passionate case that the only path forward is one rooted in spiritual clarity and moral conviction.

Follow Matt on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/RealMattFradd

Watch “Pints With Aquinas”: https://youtube.com/@pintswithaquinas?si=8ttxcoOvLmhmc22O

Outline:

[0:00] Why is Holy Week important?

[5:35] What can we learn from the Crucifixion?

[8:21] Grappling with the problem of evil

[17:53] Fatherhood requires suffering and sacrifice

[26:33] Original sin, salvation, and purgatory

[31:50] Should we trust the authority of the Church?

[38:29] Can we really be certain about anything?

[46:11] Faith, reason, and St. Thomas Aquinas

[50:27] Why did Jesus appear 2,000 years ago?

[57:23] Has the Enlightenment reached it’s limit?

[1:03:01] Does math prove God’s existence?

[1:13:12] Fairy tales are more true than textbooks

[1:17:46] What is spiritual warfare? Can it be won?

[1:30:07] Is Andrew Tate right about Christianity?

[1:33:49] How should parents address p*rnography?

[1:43:45] What’s the point of freedom?

[1:47:39] God is love—literally

[1:54:08] Americans shouldn’t apologize for greatness

