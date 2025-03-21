How Broken Schools and #MeToo Dating Broke Our Sons - Erica Komisar

I sat down with psychoanalyst and author Erica Komisar to discuss how modern American culture has left teens and young adults struggling with identity, relationships, and mental health. From the rise of narcissism to the breakdown of family structures, Erica believes that our obsession with personal autonomy has left many people more isolated than ever. We dive into the challenges young men face in schools designed for girls, dating in the post-#MeToo world, and finding a therapist who actually knows what they’re doing.

Outline:

[0:00] Why are boys being left behind?

[7:41] School is a bad fit for boys

[17:08] The “Me Too” generation

[20:58] Empowered women don’t look like men

[30:04] How did our culture get so out of wack?

[37:48] Dating advice for young men

[44:20] What red flags should you watch for?

[47:03] Brain development and adulthood

[50:20] What therapy works for boys and men?

[53:13] How to avoid bad therapists

[1:01:05] What does “trauma” actually mean?

[1:06:39] We need stable cultural institutions

[1:11:28] All babies are narcissists

[1:17:48] Parents model empathy for kids

[1:21:52] Healing attachment and trust issues

[1:30:03] Interdependence, marriage, and divorce

[1:38:50] We thrive in multi-generational communities

[1:47:37] Childhood gender confusion is normal

[2:00:00] We’re suffering from too much “progress”

[2:03:41] Keep kids away from social media

[2:15:30] Was the 2024 election a reason for hope?

