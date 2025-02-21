Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Heritage Foundation President on Trump, Project 2025, and the Last Chance to Save America
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:18:40
-1:18:40

Heritage Foundation President on Trump, Project 2025, and the Last Chance to Save America

John Papola
Feb 21, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

I sat down with Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation, to discuss the political backlash against Project 2025, President Trump’s vision for America, and what it means for the modern conservative movement. Historically, the conservative movement has lacked a strategy for cultivating future generations of public officials. Progressives have had their recruitment and training institutions in place for decades—you might know them as colleges, universities, and NGOs. For all the supposed upset over particular policy proposals found within Project 2025, the real concern stems from this. Never before have conservatives been prepared to actually staff the sprawling administrative state with effective, aligned individuals, rather than accepting political sabotage from career bureaucrats.

Follow Kevin on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/KevinRobertsTX

Outline:

[0:00] Why Kevin left Texas for D.C. to run the Heritage Foundation

[2:26] What was Project 2025 and why was it controversial?

[5:41] Successful presidential transitions require preparation

[9:50] The Trump coalition vs. the radical left

[15:14] Conservative, liberal, and leftist visions of freedom

[18:38] What are the necessary boundaries on freedom?

[28:40] DOGE is restoring the constitutional order

[38:13] Ending USAID is fully within the president’s power

[43:44] Can we have a useful expert class without technocracy?

[50:23] The Department of Education needs to go away

[56:54] Will accreditation and “accountability” ruin school choice?

[1:04:40] How did Trump win over so many former critics?

[1:12:46] Middle class immigrants built the new world elite

[1:15:42] Do the small things with excellence and gratitude

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5Tv-x_c3gJM

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this episode

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America is all about celebrating dads and fatherhood. Fatherhood is the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact you will have in your lifetime. We’re figuring out how to raise a generation of resilient, independent-minded kids who are ready to embrace freedom in their future. Top experts and engaging personalities, including Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Adam Curry, Daymond John, and Jay Glazer, trade stories of childhood, parenthood, and all the issues impacting how we raise our kids with host John Papola.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
’Heretics’ Host Andrew Gold: DEI Ruined the BBC. Independent Journalism Is the Future.
  John Papola
ZeroHedge Debate: Should We Abolish Income Tax and Replace It With Tariffs?
  John Papola
Kennedy on Gen X, Embracing Religion, and the MTV Glory Days
  John Papola
Katharine Birbalsingh Is Leading the Charge Against Woke Schooling
  John Papola
Michael Shellenberger Exposes Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster
  John Papola
I Hosted a Leadership Roundtable at Mar-a-Lago. President Trump Crashed Our Conversation.
  John Papola
Economist George Selgin on Money, Inflation, and the Federal Reserve
  John Papola