Heritage Foundation President on Trump, Project 2025, and the Last Chance to Save America

I sat down with Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation, to discuss the political backlash against Project 2025, President Trump’s vision for America, and what it means for the modern conservative movement. Historically, the conservative movement has lacked a strategy for cultivating future generations of public officials. Progressives have had their recruitment and training institutions in place for decades—you might know them as colleges, universities, and NGOs. For all the supposed upset over particular policy proposals found within Project 2025, the real concern stems from this. Never before have conservatives been prepared to actually staff the sprawling administrative state with effective, aligned individuals, rather than accepting political sabotage from career bureaucrats.

Follow Kevin on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/KevinRobertsTX

Outline:

[0:00] Why Kevin left Texas for D.C. to run the Heritage Foundation

[2:26] What was Project 2025 and why was it controversial?

[5:41] Successful presidential transitions require preparation

[9:50] The Trump coalition vs. the radical left

[15:14] Conservative, liberal, and leftist visions of freedom

[18:38] What are the necessary boundaries on freedom?

[28:40] DOGE is restoring the constitutional order

[38:13] Ending USAID is fully within the president’s power

[43:44] Can we have a useful expert class without technocracy?

[50:23] The Department of Education needs to go away

[56:54] Will accreditation and “accountability” ruin school choice?

[1:04:40] How did Trump win over so many former critics?

[1:12:46] Middle class immigrants built the new world elite

[1:15:42] Do the small things with excellence and gratitude

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5Tv-x_c3gJM

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠