He Couldn’t Beat His Dad In Arm Wrestling Until His Mid-20s | Pop Wisdom

Brian Gitt has some wisdom to share.

The example his dad set helped Gitt develop the entrepreneurial and adventurous spirit he has today, and a few experiments with fireworks taught him a lesson or two about risk-taking along the way. A little mischief can be good for kids, but Gitt recalls how he and his friends “could’ve burned down the whole neighborhood” on a few occasions.

Gitt has spent his whole career as an entrepreneur in the energy sector and cares deeply about protecting the environment. He also believes that our energy production has to serve the needs of people, not ideologies, and so he rejects the quasi-religious notion that fossil fuels can simply be replaced with solar, wind, or any other of the highly inefficient forms of renewable energy currently on the table.

