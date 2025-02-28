Dad Saves America
He Convinced Elon and Trump To Pursue a DOGE Dividend. Can He Convince Me?
He Convinced Elon and Trump To Pursue a DOGE Dividend. Can He Convince Me?

John Papola
Feb 28, 2025
1
Transcript

I sat down with James Fishback, CEO of Azoria and founder of Incubate Debate, to discuss the merits of his “DOGE Dividend” proposal. Here’s the idea—take 20% of all DOGE savings and pay them out directly to American taxpayers. After sharing his idea on X (Twitter), Elon Musk brought it to the attention of President Trump, who quickly endorsed it. I have my reservations—namely, that we can’t spare a single penny that could otherwise pay down the national debt. However, James believes that by getting Americans directly engaged in the DOGE project, we can bring them on board for a new era of fiscal responsibility.

Follow James on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/j_fishback

Read more about the DOGE Dividend: https://x.com/j_fishback/status/1891933120313663493

Outline:

[0:00] Who is James and what is the DOGE Dividend?

[7:53] Running the numbers on the dividend

[15:06] Is this good politics, but bad policy?

[22:50] Not all deficit spending is created equal

[28:13] Will this undermine Trump’s plans for tax cuts?

[38:13] Wouldn’t a national snitch line just cause chaos?

[43:54] Is it even possible to avoid a national debt crisis?

[53:24] How are ‘public servants’ this entitled?

[59:16] Cutting spending isn’t about cutting benefits

[1:11:17] Economic statistics are fundamentally broken

[1:18:15] Is the free trade model too simplistic?

[1:33:29] What could derail the Trump administration?

[1:36:51] End DEI hiring and bring back meritocracy

[1:44:28] James’s work with Incubate Debate

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/wQZHxNX7IgY

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

