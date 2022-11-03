Growing Up In Rio Teaches You To Evaluate Real Risk | Pop Wisdom

Dr. Carlos Carvalho has some wisdom to share.

Growing up in Rio de Janeiro, Dr. Carvalho learned what real danger is. That upbringing, combined with his career as a statistician, has resulted in a unique perspective on age-appropriate risk-taking for his own kids, especially compared to the typical American parent of his generation.

Dr. Carvalho is a professor of statistics and the Executive Director of the Salem Center for Policy at the University of Texas at Austin. He’s an expert in analyzing data and weighing the tradeoffs of competing economic policies, parenting approaches, or any other decision-making process.

