Emma Johnson: Equal Custody Works, Child Support Doesn’t
Emma Johnson: Equal Custody Works, Child Support Doesn’t

John Papola
Dec 19, 2024
1
Transcript

I sat down with Emma Johnson, author of "The 50/50 Solution," to discuss her advocacy for equal custody as the default in divorce. In most states, family courts try to determine the “best interest of the child,” incentivizing parents to portray one another as threatening or neglectful. Emma argues that the child support system perpetuates gender inequality and undermines parental rights, particularly disadvantaging dads. Although legal reform has only begun in a few states, she is optimistic that a significant cultural shift is underway, with more couples than ever voluntarily pursuing equal custody and establishing new norms around divorce. Drawing from her personal experiences with divorce and single motherhood, Emma offers practical advice for amicable co-parenting, ensuring that children maintain strong relationships with both parents after divorce.

Follow Emma on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/JohnsonEmma

Purchase a copy of "The 50/50 Solution”: https://www.amazon.com/50-Solution-Surprisingly-Happier-Healthier/dp/172825454X

Outline:

[0:00] How Emma discovered the 50/50 divorce

[10:58] Old feminists don’t want to accept that dads matter

[20:20] Family law incentivizes unnecessary conflict

[25:19] Welfare and child support complicate the situation

[33:02] Divorce norms are starting to fix themselves

[39:39] Does making divorce more civilized incentivize divorce?

[47:00] You can’t over-parent in a 50/50 divorce

[56:02] Can we counter the red-pill anti-marriage push?

[1:03:58] How divorce equality helps working class families

[1:14:37] It’s better to roll with the punches than seek out conflict

[1:18:35] Is “sacrifice” the right way to think about parenting?

[1:28:50] Men and women are different but can parent equally

[1:37:14] It’s hard to not think in stereotypes, even if you try

[1:42:28] You don’t need good policy if you have good culture

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RZQoBd0j2jc

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

