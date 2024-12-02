Playback speed
Dr. Drew: Narcissism Is Out of Control in Modern Society

John Papola
Dec 02, 2024
Physician and media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky witnessed the rise of narcissistic personality disorders over his decades practicing medicine and now sees them exploding into the public sphere. He lays out the anatomy of narcissism, including its roots in childhood trauma, empathic failure, and the destructive effects of shame and envy. With narcissistic traits becoming increasingly common, Dr. Drew warns of the societal consequences, including the rise of cancel culture—what he calls the “modern guillotine”—and the role of social media in amplifying these tendencies.

John Papola
