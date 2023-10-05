Danny And Lucy DeVito Are Family First And Actors Second | The Show

Working with family can be a blend of laughter, love, and at times, a test of patience. It's a unique dance between the personal and professional, where shared histories create a tapestry rich with memories and understanding.

In our conversation, Danny and Lucy DeVito highlighted the grounded, playful nature of their father-daughter duo amidst the Hollywood whirlwind and how they’ve successfully navigated personal and professional evolution together.

Danny, with a storied career marked by iconic roles in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Taxi, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, reflected on the blend of everyday parenting and stardom, while Lucy, an accomplished actress in her own right, shared the unique experience of growing up as a DeVito. Danny and Lucy are currently starring as father and daughter in the play I Need That on Broadway, which runs from 10/13 until 12/23.



This interview was recorded prior to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Outline:

[0:00] Intro

[1:10] When you have a kid, you die

[7:31] Why Danny became an actor (but first a hairdresser)

[13:46] Breaking through in acting and directing

[18:39] The value of dark stories

[24:54] How Danny met his wife

[26:44] Keep your family close

[29:40] Don’t put the brakes on your kids’ dreams

[31:39] Italians yell affectionately

[34:40] Why Lucy joined the family business

[38:34] It’s Always Sunny, Batman Returns, and more

[44:47] Working together for “I Need That” on Broadway

[49:56] Rapid fire questions

[1:00:37] Surprising Danny and Lucy with their genealogy

[1:04:56] Danny and Lucy’s roles in the American story

