'CODA' Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur Used To Clean Up At Poker As A Kid | Pop Wisdom

Troy Kotsur has some wisdom to share.

Much like his character in CODA, Kotsur is the proud father of a teenage daughter. As you’d expect from any dad, he may embarrass her from time to time, but in the end, his priority is to support his family and be the best father he can be.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in CODA, available on Apple TV+. He is first deaf man, and second deaf performer after Marlee Matlin, to win an Academy Award.

However, long before this historic accomplishment, Kotsur already had a successful career on stage, particularly in Deaf West Theatre productions. He also has appeared in movies and on TV, including joining George Lucas’ Star Wars universe as a Tusken Raider in Disney’s The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau and currently streaming on Disney+.

Kotsur visited Austin, Texas in June to collaborate with Dad Saves America on an upcoming documentary about his story, with a focus on the impact of dads on the flourishing of their children. Kotsur’s visit culminated in a live event at Texas School for the Deaf, during which he taught an acting workshop for students and, later in the evening, gave a speech that drew a packed audience.

