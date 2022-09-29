'CODA' Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur Discusses Career, Family, And Heroes | The Show

At the 94th Academy Awards, Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in CODA, available on Apple TV+. He is first deaf man, and second deaf performer after Marlee Matlin, to win an Academy Award.

However, long before this historic accomplishment, Kotsur already had a successful career on stage, particularly in Deaf West Theatre productions. He also has appeared in movies and on TV, including joining George Lucas’ Star Wars universe as a Tusken Raider in Disney’s The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau and currently streaming on Disney+.

Kotsur visited Austin, Texas in June to collaborate with Dad Saves America on an upcoming documentary about his story, with a focus on the impact of dads on the flourishing of their children. Kotsur’s visit culminated in a live event at Texas School for the Deaf, during which he taught an acting workshop for students and, later in the evening, gave a speech that drew a packed audience.

Outline:

[0:00] Intro

[1:43] The impact of “CODA”

[12:35] Choosing roles as an actor

[15:15] Educating the public about ASL

[17:00] Troy’s dad is his hero

[27:19] Rejecting victimhood

[30:27] Growing up deaf

[35:04] Cochlear implants aren’t for everyone

[42:42] The public school experience as a deaf teenager

[55:40] Troy’s dad was pillar of the community

[58:38] Advice for parents of deaf children

[1:01:17] Sending your children out into the world

[1:07:25] Acting is a tough job

[1:12:03] Bringing together deaf and hearing audiences

[1:17:34] What it means to be a hero

[1:20:09] The role of dad in the American story

[1:24:21] Troy’s plans for the future

[1:25:24] Outro

