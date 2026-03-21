$8 Gas. Oil Cut Off. Has Trump’s Iran Gamble Backfired?

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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Desperate California importing oil from Bahamas using century-old loophole as state faces highest US gas prices - New York Post
Iran War, March 19, 2026: Netanyahu Said Israel Acted Alone in Strike on Iranian Gas Facility - Wall Street Journal
Trump waives Jones Act shipping rules for 60 days to steady oil market - CNBC
Wholesale prices rose 0.7% in February, much more than expected and up 3.4% annually - CNBC
Biden sold off nearly half the U.S. oil reserve. Is it ready for a crisis? - Politico
Paul R. Ehrlich, Who Alarmed the World With ‘The Population Bomb,’ Dies at 93 - New York Times
Oil jumps above $119 a barrel after Iran attacked energy facilities across Middle East - New York Post
Special thanks to Trisha Curtis, host of PetroNerds on YouTube, for helping me research this video!