Dad Saves America

Home
Podcast
Resources
Contact
Archive
About
Spike Cohen: Your Government Is Sponsoring Human Trafficking
Listen now | I sat down with Spike Cohen, Libertarian activist and 2020 vice presidential nominee, to discuss why he rejects the Republican-Democrat…
  
John Papola
1:26:11
Be a Good Dad, Join a Fight Club
How Nietzsche can help us rediscover the vitality to save the West.
  
David Rand
2
The Impossible Choice: When a Crime Leads to Pregnancy
Listen now | I sat down with former U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette, whose personal story challenges the mainstream narrative of American society…
  
John Papola
1:58:30
The Adams Family
Being a father is the hardest (and most important) job a man will have.
  
Jeff Mayhugh
Robert Kiyosaki on Financial Literacy, Wealth Building, and the Failure of Education
Listen now | I sat down with Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, to discuss his perspective on financial literacy, the future of the economy…
  
John Papola
45:51
You Owe Them the Armor of Resilience
When you’re a child, your parents sometimes tell you truths that you can’t stand to hear–but you need to.
  
Adam B. Coleman
8
Niall Ferguson on Academic Censorship, American Freedom, and World War III
Watch now | Historian Niall Ferguson exposes the growing crisis of academic freedom and free speech in universities, where fear and self-censorship have…
  
John Papola
2
21:10
Katherine Mangu-Ward: Virtue Requires Freedom and Freedom Requires Virtue
Listen now | I sat down with Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor-in-chief of Reason, to discuss why we’ve both come to embrace libertarianism, even while we…
  
John Papola
1:44:43
Will They Know a "Father" or a "Dad"?
There Is No Instruction Manual For This
1

September 2024

Sharyl Attkisson Followed the Science and the Government Followed Her
Listen now (73 mins) | I sat down with investigative journalist and author Sharyl Attkisson to discuss the alarming intersection of Big Pharma…
  
John Papola
4
1:12:36
Sharyl Attkisson Followed the Science and the Government Followed Her
Watch now | I sat down with investigative journalist and author Sharyl Attkisson to discuss the alarming intersection of Big Pharma, government…
  
John Papola
3
1:12:06
3 Tips To Stay Sane in a Politically Charged Mad World
In today's 24/7 news cycle, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the constant barrage of political chaos.
  
John Papola
© 2024 John Papola
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture