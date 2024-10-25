Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Resources
Contact
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Spike Cohen: Your Government Is Sponsoring Human Trafficking
Listen now | I sat down with Spike Cohen, Libertarian activist and 2020 vice presidential nominee, to discuss why he rejects the Republican-Democrat…
Oct 25
•
John Papola
3
Share this post
Spike Cohen: Your Government Is Sponsoring Human Trafficking
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:26:11
Be a Good Dad, Join a Fight Club
How Nietzsche can help us rediscover the vitality to save the West.
Oct 22
•
David Rand
7
Share this post
Be a Good Dad, Join a Fight Club
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
The Impossible Choice: When a Crime Leads to Pregnancy
Listen now | I sat down with former U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette, whose personal story challenges the mainstream narrative of American society…
Oct 18
•
John Papola
3
Share this post
The Impossible Choice: When a Crime Leads to Pregnancy
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:58:30
The Adams Family
Being a father is the hardest (and most important) job a man will have.
Oct 15
•
Jeff Mayhugh
3
Share this post
The Adams Family
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Robert Kiyosaki on Financial Literacy, Wealth Building, and the Failure of Education
Listen now | I sat down with Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, to discuss his perspective on financial literacy, the future of the economy…
Oct 10
•
John Papola
5
Share this post
Robert Kiyosaki on Financial Literacy, Wealth Building, and the Failure of Education
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
45:51
You Owe Them the Armor of Resilience
When you’re a child, your parents sometimes tell you truths that you can’t stand to hear–but you need to.
Oct 8
•
Adam B. Coleman
31
Share this post
You Owe Them the Armor of Resilience
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Niall Ferguson on Academic Censorship, American Freedom, and World War III
Watch now | Historian Niall Ferguson exposes the growing crisis of academic freedom and free speech in universities, where fear and self-censorship have…
Oct 8
•
John Papola
16
Share this post
Niall Ferguson on Academic Censorship, American Freedom, and World War III
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
21:10
Katherine Mangu-Ward: Virtue Requires Freedom and Freedom Requires Virtue
Listen now | I sat down with Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor-in-chief of Reason, to discuss why we’ve both come to embrace libertarianism, even while we…
Oct 3
•
John Papola
2
Share this post
Katherine Mangu-Ward: Virtue Requires Freedom and Freedom Requires Virtue
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:44:43
Will They Know a "Father" or a "Dad"?
There Is No Instruction Manual For This
Oct 1
11
Share this post
Will They Know a "Father" or a "Dad"?
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
September 2024
Sharyl Attkisson Followed the Science and the Government Followed Her
Listen now (73 mins) | I sat down with investigative journalist and author Sharyl Attkisson to discuss the alarming intersection of Big Pharma…
Sep 26
•
John Papola
24
Share this post
Sharyl Attkisson Followed the Science and the Government Followed Her
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
1:12:36
Sharyl Attkisson Followed the Science and the Government Followed Her
Watch now | I sat down with investigative journalist and author Sharyl Attkisson to discuss the alarming intersection of Big Pharma, government…
Sep 26
•
John Papola
31
Share this post
Sharyl Attkisson Followed the Science and the Government Followed Her
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
1:12:06
3 Tips To Stay Sane in a Politically Charged Mad World
In today's 24/7 news cycle, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the constant barrage of political chaos.
Sep 24
•
John Papola
5
Share this post
3 Tips To Stay Sane in a Politically Charged Mad World
www.dadsavesamerica.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 John Papola
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts