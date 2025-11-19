Dad Saves America

LB - The Happy Underachiever
1hEdited

ON the other hand - there are sightings that some women are saying the quiet part out loud and hopefully it will have Gen Z and Gen Alpha pause and reflect on life choices. Take a look at Kelsea Ballerini's new song "I Sit in Parks" and Carly Pearce's new song "Dream Come True"

https://www.glamour.com/story/kelsea-ballerini-i-sit-in-parks-discourse

https://wkml.com/2025/11/17/carly-pearce-talks-about-new-song-dream-come-true/

We should not con another generation of women to want to spend their entire lives girl bossing and being "independent."

Glenn Perry
1d

You write, "...women who embrace love, partnership, and motherhood are quickly shamed from both sides: criticized as retrograde by progressives and appropriated as symbols by conservatives." How would being a symbol, or representative, of sound conservative values lead to shaming by fellow conservatives? To the contrary, a "tradwife" is now counter-cultural, a champion of self-differentiation and liberation from the mob. She is an exemplar of what it means to be truly free and, as such, is admired and respected by the conservative side.

