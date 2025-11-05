Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juan Martinez's avatar
Juan Martinez
11h

Great read by David Rand. I hope to see more of these.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Naomi Ruth Inman's avatar
Naomi Ruth Inman
2h

Thank you for this beautiful post I gleaned from @David Raxa.

Your post reminds me of John Henry Newman’s description of a gentleman:

“[The gentleman] is never mean or little in his disputes, never takes unfair advantage, never mistakes personalities or sharp saying for arguments, or insinuates evil which he dare not say out. From a long-sighted prudence, he observes the maxim of the ancient sage, that we should ever conduct ourselves towards our enemy as if he were one day to be our friend.”

https://catholicgentleman.com/2014/08/cardinal-newmans-definition-of-a-gentleman/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Papola
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture