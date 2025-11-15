50-Year Mortgages Won’t Hold Back the Coming Mamdani Wave
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
First-Time Home Buyer Share Falls to Historic Low of 21%, Median Age Rises to 40 - National Association of Realtors
White House officials unhappy about 50-year mortgage idea released by top housing official, sources say - CBS News
New US Homes Today Are 1,000 Square Feet Larger Than in 1973 and Living Space per Person Has Nearly Doubled - AEI
Sears' prefabricated 'kit homes' 1908-1940 : America's former largest retailer - TinyMod Living
How big of a house do you really need? How home sizes have evolved over time - Bankrate
History of The 30 Year Mortgage – From Historic Rates To Present Time - BeBusinessed
S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index - FRED
30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Average in the United States - FRED