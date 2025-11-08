Zohran Mamdani, Nick Fuentes, and the Collapse of the Center
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
Tucker Carlson’s interview with far-right antisemite Nick Fuentes divides conservatives - The Guardian
Nick Fuentes: A White Nationalist Problem for the Right - NYT
Zohran Mamdani doubles down on plan to target ‘whiter neighborhoods’ with higher taxes — and says billionaires shouldn’t exist - New York Post
Zohran Mamdani most popular with foreign-born New Yorkers but Cuomo favorite with homegrown voters: poll - New York Post
Hasan Piker Is Flirting With the Revolution | Interesting Times - NYT
Nick Fuentes’s Rise Puts MAGA Movement in a ‘Time of Choosing’ - NYT
Nick Fuentes Was Charlie Kirk’s Bitter Enemy. Now He’s Becoming His Successor. - NYT
House votes to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm - NPR
Former Bravo star laughs as activist cheers Charlie Kirk's death, says Dems must learn to cater to such voters - Fox News
How two blond suburban moms gave Democrats an answer to the rightwing media ecosystem - The Guardian
AWWG Palestine Policy Meeting Meeting Agenda & Notes - Just the News
A 2020 email from Peter Thiel on why young people may turn on capitalism is circulating after Zohran Mamdani's win - Business Insider