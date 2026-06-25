American History Has Been Weaponized Against Us - Jack Henneman

I sat down with Jack Henneman, host of the “History of the Americans” podcast, to discuss the early history of the American colonies, the weaponization of history for political purposes, and why judging the past by today’s standards corrupts our ability to understand it.

We get into:

Why Jack launched a podcast to read American history from the very beginning

How the New York Times weaponized the 1619 Project to reshape history education

How Spain’s conquest of the New World set the stage for English colonization

Why the Puritans and the Virginia planters built two completely different Americas

How the Dutch built the most important city in history trading beaver fur and guns

What the arrival of Africans at Jamestown in 1619 actually tells us about the origins of slavery

Why conflicts broke out between Native Americans and European settlers

What the great men of history can teach us about our own blind spots

Follow Jack Henneman on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/TheHistoryOfTh2?s=20

“The History of the Americans” podcast: https://thehistoryoftheamericans.com/

Read Jack’s writings on Substack: https://jackhenneman.substack.com/

Outline:

[0:00] The History of the Americans podcast

[4:11] The fundamental flaw of the 1619 Project

[15:59] Spanish settlement of America

[30:41] The rise of English America

[34:45] Why New England Puritans were so successful

[44:41] The aristocratic culture of the South

[49:55] How slavery became the norm in the South

[55:56] What was Bacon’s Rebellion?

[1:00:58] The Native Americans of New England

[1:08:10] Where did Thanksgiving actually come from?

[1:16:03] The 400-year decline of Native Americans

[1:20:47] Dutch settlement of New York

[1:30:09] John Winthrop’s “City on a Hill”

[1:34:47] Why Pennsylvania was Quaker

[1:46:16] The Catholic colony of Maryland

[1:49:17] Why slavery became more violent

[1:56:14] How to read history as an amateur

[2:08:37] What’s the point of studying history?

[2:15:56] Ideas, ideology, and identity

[2:21:12] What is an “American”?

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