Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
George Soros, Birthright Citizenship, and the Lost Constitution - Randy Barnett
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George Soros, Birthright Citizenship, and the Lost Constitution - Randy Barnett

John Papola's avatar
John Papola
Jun 11, 2026

I sat down with Georgetown University constitutional law professor and originalist scholar Randy Barnett to discuss his books on his time as a Chicago prosecutor, how the Supreme Court has reinterpreted the 14th Amendment, and whether Trump’s birthright citizenship restrictions should be upheld by the Court.

We get into:

  • How George Soros changed prosecution from a nonpartisan job into an ideological one

  • The missing Privileges or Immunities Clause of the 14th Amendment

  • Why the DEI framework contradicts the original meaning of the Equal Protection Clause

  • What libertarians have gotten wrong about public infrastructure and private power

  • The meaning of “subject to the jurisdiction” and why Trump’s argument is stronger than the media admits

  • Why creed and culture have to reinforce each other for a free society to survive

Make the switch to real oral care. Go to http://vanman.shop/dad and use code DAD for 15% off your first order.

Follow Randy on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/RandyEBarnett

Purchase a copy of “Felony Review”: https://a.co/d/04fqOzhk

Outline:

[0:00] Working as a prosecutor in Chicago

[6:58] The Warren Court and the rise of originalism

[16:44] George Soros prosecutors are dangerous

[21:46] How prosecutors build strong cases

[34:16] Power corrupts even good prosecutors

[41:17] Libertarians ignore the problem of private power

[45:51] The 14th Amendment and the first civil rights laws

[57:28] Disappearing constitutional limits on government

[1:03:59] What is “equality under the law”?

[1:09:53] What kind of discrimination should be legal?

[1:17:57] We still need intellectuals and academics

[1:28:46] Will the Supreme Court end birthright citizenship?

[1:42:09] Rethinking immigration as a libertarian

[1:58:24] Utopianism and “ideal world” libertarians

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