The Race Hustler Narrative Is on Life Support

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Historian Gordon Wood responds to the New York Times’ defense of the 1619 Project - World Socialist Web Site
“The 1619 Project” Enters American Classrooms - Education Next
Majority of Americans express low confidence in journalists to act in public’s best interests - Pew Research Center
Five Key Insights Into Americans' Views of the News Media - Gallup
Declaring Independence: Drafting the Documents - Library of Congress
YouTube Maintains Largest Share of TV Viewing Among Media Companies For Third Consecutive Month - Nielsen