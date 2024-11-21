Dad Saves America
What Modern Socialists Don’t Want You To Know About Hitler
John Papola
Nov 21, 2024
1
Transcript

I sat down with historian, sociologist, and author Dr. Rainer Zitelmann to learn about the misunderstood economic philosophy of Adolf Hitler and the true meaning of national socialism. Drawing from his book “Hitler’s National Socialism,” Rainer explains how Hitler’s economic policies blended the planned economy of Stalin’s Soviet Union with social Darwinist beliefs, attempting to harness the benefits of competition toward the single-minded objectives of the state. We explore the key differences between national socialism, fascism, and communism, and why many people today fail to grasp the lessons of 20th-century totalitarian regimes. While the battle between capitalism and socialism continues, Rainer highlights historical case studies in East and West Germany, North and South Korea, Venezuela, Vietnam, and China, proving that economic freedom is the key to human flourishing.

Outline:

[0:00] National Socialism vs. Fascism vs. Communism

[13:00] There is no pure capitalism or pure socialism

[19:38] Even a little capitalism makes a big difference

[28:34] Economic crisis, shock doctrine, and liberal reform

[34:25] How Hitler developed his economic theory

[42:49] Hitler and Stalin competed to replace liberalism

[48:25] How Trump thinks about strength and weakness

[57:00] The poor need capitalism to survive

[1:10:45] Why does the idea of socialism survive its failures?

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yjkQZ3MmGgY

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

