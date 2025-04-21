Playback speed
We Turned Schools Into Prisons - Peter Gray

John Papola
Apr 21, 2025
I sat down with psychologist and author Peter Gray to uncover how modern childhood has been stripped of freedom, resilience, and joy in the name of education. He explains how our obsession with “schooling” has created a generation of anxious, emotionally fragile kids who lack the confidence and skills to thrive as independent adults. Free play, not rigid instruction, is the foundation for real learning and development. Modern schooling is not just ineffective—it’s harmful.

Check out Peter’s work on Substack: https://substack.com/@petergray

