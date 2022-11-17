Venture Capitalist Reveals His Top-Secret Steak Recipe | Pop Wisdom

Evan Baehr has some wisdom to share.

He may be a successful investor and entrepreneur, but Baehr’s most important role is as a devoted family man. In this episode of Pop Wisdom, we cover everything from how faith informs his conception of masculinity, his greatest childhood pranks, and most importantly, his secret steak recipe.

Baehr is managing partner of Learn Capital, a venture capital fund that backs and builds companies that drive human flourishing. He’s also the founder of Teneo, an organization committed to cultivating the next generation of American leaders, and author of the best selling book Get Backed.

Evan Baehr’s website: https://www.evanbaehr.com/

Get Backed: https://www.amazon.com/Get-Backed-Perfect-Launch-Venture/dp/1633690725

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/N2K2bbb13Gc

Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/

