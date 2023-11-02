UATX Is Bringing Elevated Discourse Back To Higher Education | The Show

Liberal arts education once cultivated well-rounded, critically thinking individuals who would become our future innovators and leaders. However, in recent years, intellectual diversity, curiosity, and discourse have departed the halls of our most elite universities. Pano Kanelos, the founding president of UATX, believes that ideological capture and the overall homogenization of higher education are to blame.

UATX, the University of Austin, has emerged as a reason for hope amidst negative trends at mainstream universities. This radical new experiment in higher education is putting quintessential liberal values at the center of the conversation. A graduate of UATX won’t just be an adept thinker, but an engaged, innovative citizen.

Outline: [0:00] Intro [1:17] What is UATX? [5:17] Liberal arts vs. liberal education [11:28] Plato’s cave, heresy, and truth [17:53] What’s wrong with legacy universities? [25:37] Self-censorship destroys open inquiry [29:34] “My truth” is illiberal narcissism [34:51] Is UATX a right-wing grift? [40:28] How the university cartel protects its turf [46:41] Elite schools don’t create independent adults [51:43] Kids can see that the game is rigged [54:47] UATX is seeking out mavericks, not sheep [1:04:24] Grace, grit, and gratitude [1:07:46] How will UATX prepare young people for careers? [1:17:05] How to build an intellectual foundation [1:26:00] The age of the college major is over [1:33:25] Is a DIY, at-home education good enough? [1:41:42] Why is ‘free speech’ now seen as right-wing? [1:45:50] Most universities misunderstand truth [1:49:35] Is UATX a real university? [1:57:35] Challenge norms and reignite innovation

