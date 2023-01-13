Top Gun Dad Let Chris Powell Fly A Plane At Age 10 | Pop Wisdom

Chris Powell has some wisdom to share.

This father of four may be a health and fitness expert, but he also knows how to have some fun. Whether it’s flying planes with his dad or making his kids cringe with goofy jokes, Chris’s life is full of good memories. On top of that, Chris has plenty of great advice on how to support your children’s passions and set them up to explore the world on their own one day.

Chris hosted the popular TV show Extreme Weight Loss on ABC, where he helped numerous people overcome obesity. Today, he’s working on a new project called Move One Million. It’s a daily broadcast designed to connect the world through movement. He also cohosts the I Needed That podcast.

Chris has dedicated two decades to helping severely obese people achieve their weigh loss goals and found his life’s purpose in the process. He is a great example of how helping others to overcome their own personal challenges can bring deep meaning and fulfillment to our own lives.

