Today Show’s Craig Melvin Learned Forgiveness By Becoming A Father | The Show

You probably recognize Craig Melvin as a seasoned journalist and the co-host of The Today Show on NBC, but what you might not know is that he had to navigate addiction and generational fatherlessness in his own family to get there. Craig documents this tumultuous journey in his book Pops, including how he learned to become a better father himself in the process. Now he uses his TV platform to celebrate fatherhood with his Dads Got This! series. As parents we all want to be the best version of ourselves for our kids, regardless of our own family circumstances, and Craig Melvin has accomplished exactly that.

Outline: [0:00] Intro [1:19] Your memories of your dad matter [8:09] Craig’s foundation in faith [15:33] Coming to terms with a parent’s addiction [19:29] He was moved to action when his dad hit rock bottom [26:00] Interventions can work, even after decades [33:10] Becoming a father opened him to forgiveness [36:14] He gave his dad the best gift of his life [40:15] Give your kids a normal life [46:21] How do you manage media for your kids? [49:44] Becoming a journalist in high school [51:42] Bonding with his son over journalism [54:20] Craig Melvin’s role in the American story [56:57] Outro

