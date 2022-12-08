This Economist Might Memorialize His Rap Career On His Tombstone | Pop Wisdom

Russ Roberts has some wisdom to share.

This father of four has spent a long time thinking about why having kids is so special. Russ may be an economist and a college president, but his stories about his grandfather, his dad, and his kids leave no doubt that his first priority is family.

His latest book, Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us, takes the analytical approach of economics and explores how it can be adapted for questions that don’t have measurable data and can’t be answered with calculations. Russ believes that economics is really about figuring out how to lead a good life, and that includes financial questions alongside major life decisions.

Russ is currently the president of Shalem College in Jerusalem. He hosts the popular EconTalk podcast and he, along with host John Papola, co-created the viral "Keynes vs. Hayek" rap videos.

