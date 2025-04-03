Dad Saves America
The Truth About Money, Inflation, and Bitcoin - Robert Breedlove
Apr 03, 2025
I sat down with Robert Breedlove, host of the “What Is Money?” podcast, to unpack the fundamental truths about money, inflation, and Bitcoin. Robert explains why money isn’t just a medium of exchange, but also a form of time, energy, and information—and why fiat money distorts all three. We dig into the history of gold-backed currencies, how central banks consolidate power, and why Bitcoin presents a revolutionary alternative to the broken system.

Check out the “What Is Money?” podcast: https://youtube.com/@robertbreedlove22?si=bJKMJMQ1D_WXWSqM

Follow Robert on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Breedlove22

Outline:

[0:00] What is money?

[6:19] Morality, power, and politics

[17:33] Inflation is the fuel of war

[20:58] Money is a language

[27:40] Value is always subjective

[35:50] Socialism’s calculation problem

[47:54] What is inflation?

[59:32] Is Bitcoin the solution?

[1:07:12] Is Bitcoin really a currency?

[1:11:56] Real money creation costs energy

[1:16:25] Will break Bitcoin in the future?

[1:24:4] How can Bitcoin protect you?

[1:31:14] Optimism for America’s future

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/NALikCvCyes

