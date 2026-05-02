The SPLC’s Hate-Hoax Playbook Turns Normies Into Assassins

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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The Emergence of the High-IQ Political Attacker - Wall Street Journal
The Year of the Molotov Cocktail: American Antigovernment Violence Hits a 30-Year High - Wall Street Journal
DOJ Indicts Southern Poverty Law Center for Secretly Funding Extremists - Reason
'Friendly federal assassin': Read accused gunman's manifesto sent before dinner attack - KOMO News
Federal Grand Jury Charges Southern Poverty Law Center for Wire Fraud, False Statements, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering - Department of Justice
Top law enforcement officials say the biggest domestic terror threat comes from white supremacists. - New York Times
Family Research Council President Blames Shooting on 'Reckless Rhetoric' - The Atlantic
Southern Poverty Law Center donors include George Soros, JPMorgan, George Clooney — as nonprofit ‘funneled’ millions to hate groups - New York Post
The Unlabelling of an ‘Anti-Muslim Extremist’ - The Atlantic
Designating Antifa as Domestic Terrorist Organization Is Dangerous, Threatens Civil Liberties - SPLC
PayPal CEO Grapples With Fringe Groups - Wall Street Journal