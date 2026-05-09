Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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The Left Is Turning Our Greatest Cities Into Ruins

John Papola's avatar
John Papola
May 09, 2026

New York City is broke under Mayor Zohran Mamdani. His socialist buddy, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, is turning off the crime detection system and letting violent offenders walk. LA Mayor Karen Bass is still dodging responsibility for mishandling the 2025 wildfires. This is the reality of progressive central planning.

Cities are the centers of civilization. Unfortunately, they’re also a breeding ground for bad ideas. Marx formulated his communist worldview while observing early industrial cities. The Soviet Union replaced organic neighborhood life with microdistricts engineered by bureaucrats who thought they knew best. Today, progressives dream of “15-minute cities” while failing to address the basic problems of urban life.

America’s greatest cities have been centrally planned into the ground. Luckily, we have a chance to retake control of our neighborhoods.

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Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/MjVY4jXlpbQ

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