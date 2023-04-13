SXSW 2023: Daddy Issues In Film With Troy Kotsur And Emma Westenberg | Special Event

Why are fathers and father-figures so important in film? What can we learn about ourselves as film-makers and film fans from the way we utilize the notion of father as a driving character within these stories we tell on the screen? How should we think about storytelling and what compels us to focus on our relationships with fathers to articulate complex human dynamics?

Oscar winning actor Troy Kotsur and director Emma Westenberg joined Dad Saves America host John Papola for a conversation about the portrayal of fatherhood in film at SXSW 2023. They explored what responsibility filmmakers have to challenge common stereotypes about dads throughout pop culture, the impact of their own dads on how they see the issue, and Emergent Order Foundation's upcoming short documentary about Troy's relationship with his dad.

