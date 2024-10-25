Dad Saves America
Spike Cohen: Your Government Is Sponsoring Human Trafficking
Oct 25, 2024
I sat down with Spike Cohen, Libertarian activist and 2020 vice presidential nominee, to discuss why he rejects the Republican-Democrat duopoly and embraces alternative paths to make an impact. As a staunch advocate for individual freedom and former political candidate, Spike has been deeply involved in the Libertarian Party, but electoral politics isn’t the only way he’s working to put his beliefs into action. His organization, “You Are the Power”, informs and organizes individual Americans to successfully lobby politicians and bureaucrats to reverse unjust policies and enforcement practices. Rather than viewing elections as the only solution to deep institutional corruption, Spike focuses on the power of person-to-person communication. His approach has proven highly effective in opening the eyes of government officials to the harms they cause, putting them on notice that the public is watching, and successfully pressuring them to change their ways.

Follow Spike on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/RealSpikeCohen

Learn more about “You Are the Power”: https://www.youarethepower.net/

Outline:

[0:00] Why run for the Libertarian Party?

[6:31] Identitarianism, collectivism, and communism

[14:33] Didn’t we try libertarian economics already?

[19:52] The good-faith case for and agains progressives

[25:11] Is it possible to decentralize power?

[32:23] How Spike fights the government

[35:57] The government is trafficking children

[46:31] Government incentives are worse than perverse

[50:39] Programs “fighting” homelessness are no better

[57:56] We need to learn lessons from left-wing activists

[1:04:27] Being right isn’t enough, so get to work

[1:09:44] Human respect is the norm, unless it’s the government

[1:15:23] Profit, power, and self-interest

[1:23:37] Be grateful and treat others well

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/cWTJDd9F3H0

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

