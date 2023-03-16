She Lets Her Kids Fly Alone, But Never On Direct Flights | Pop Wisdom

Alyce Dailey has some wisdom to share.

She’s the daughter of immigrants, a successful business owner, and the author of The Magic Mom. Alyce is also the mother of four daughters and believes that “being a mom is the most entrepreneurial venture that exists on the planet.” Her approach to parenting may be unconventional, but the results are undeniable. Alyce has raised four independent, confident, and capable young entrepreneurs who are ready to go out into the world.

Alyce’s framework for entrepreneurial parenting offers moms and dads alike a powerful way to help our kids head into the world like explorers on an adventure. Our actions and how we live our lives teach a more powerful example than our words ever can. If we want our kids to manage their emotions and conquer their fears, we need to show them what that looks like by doing it ourselves!

_____________________________________

Purchase a copy of The Magic Mom: https://www.amazon.com/Magic-Mom-Principles-Entrepreneurial-Daughters/dp/B0BF35J9MP

Alyce's website: https://alycedailey.com/

Alyce on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alycedailey/?hl=en

_____________________________________

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RQWwZ57OQR8

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?

Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/

_____________________________________

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Troy Kotsur, John Mackey, Ben Askren, and Adam Carolla.